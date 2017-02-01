Saturday , 4 February 2017
I Slept With 35 Women In 2016 – Randy Nigerian Man Reveals Romance With Private Uni Students

Deolu February 1, 2017

A Nigerian man who is currently having a change of character has confessed to sleeping with multiple ladies, majorly, female students from private universities.

The female students of Babcock and Igbinedion Universities have been indicted by a married man who claims to have slept with many of them easily.
According to him, he wishes to report them to their Vice Chancellors for their nefarious romantic activities. The man who claims to have had s*x with 35 women last year, 2016, claims to be turning a new leaf.

Source: Tori

One comment

  1. Monica
    February 3, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Interesting. Thank God you have turn a new leaf otherwise your story will be interesting after your earthly journey.

