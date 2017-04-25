Benitez leads Newcastle back into the premier league

Just one season after Newcastle relegated the Premier League, the magpies led by Rafael Benitez has brought the team back i nto the top flight of English Football

The return of Newcastle United was confirmed after defeating Preston 4-1 on Monday.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss stayed on after they were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and even though Newcastle stumbled of late, the victory over Preston guaranteed a top two finish.

