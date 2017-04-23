Sunday , 23 April 2017
PDP wins Ebonyi State Local government elections

Tope Alabi April 23, 2017

The Ebonyi State Local government elections was won by the People’s Democratic (PDP) sconducted last Saturday, by the State Independent Electoral Commission.
 The Election was held in the entire 13 local Government Areas and the 171 Wards in the State.
 Announcing the result at the Commission headquarters Abakaliki on  Sunday, the Chairman of the Commission, Barr Jossy Eze said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won all the 13 Chairmanship seats and all the 171 Councilorship wards in the State.
According to him, “the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the entire Chairmanship/Councillorship  seats in Abakaliki, Afikpo North, Afikpo South, Ishielu, Ikwo, Ivo, Izzi, Ohaukwu, Ohaozara, Onicha, Ebonyi , Ezza North, and Ezza South local Government Areas respectively.

