This Nigerian Man Bags His 7th Masters Degree, Set for 4th PhD | Photos

Deolu

Dr. Osato Osemwengie who has been an integral member of the American armed forces, building drones for the United States Army, has bagged his 7th Masters Degree.

On Friday, June 23rd 2017, Dr Osato Osemwengie, the Nigerian man who makes drones for the United States Army, was awarded his 7th masters degree in Garland, Texas.
Dr. Osemwengie was joined for the graduation ceremony by his family as he revealed he has set his focus on his 4th PhD due to begin September 7th, 2017.
He has been an integral member of the American armed forces, building drones for the United States Army. These drones are used for surveillance to gather important information, as well as take out terrorist camps.
Dr Osemwengie has gotten himself a total of seven Masters Degree and three PhD degrees.

