Prominent Nigerians blasts President Buhari Hausa audio salah audio message

President Muhammadu Buhari finally spoke to Nigerians for the first time, he left the country for the United Kingdom 50 days ago, the Presidency, on Sunday, released his voice message to Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the voice message was released to debunk reports that the President was suffering from speech impairment.

The audio clip, which is the President’s voice message to Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, is in Hausa.

The Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had, in a statement on Saturday conveyed the message of the President to Nigerians.

On Sunday, the BBC aired a recorded audio version of Buhari’s message.

The message, which took the President about one minute and three seconds to deliver, is the audio version of the statement released by Shehu.

Buhari stated in the message, “I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr:

“May the lessons of Ramadan, namely piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and the needy, be with us for all time.

“I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less-endowed nations.”

There have been reports in the social media claiming that the President is suffering from speech impairment and memory loss.

Some Nigerians however expressed mixed feelings about Buhari’s message with some civil rights organisations and prominent individuals berating the President for speaking to Nigerians in Hausa.

Dr. Junaid Mohammed stated, “Other than propaganda, I wonder what they (President’s handlers) intend to achieve by putting out such an audio clip (message) at this time. The President needs our prayers and we sincerely pray for his quick recovery and safe return.’’

Also, the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, said Buhari’s statement failed to address the issues of concern in the country, describing the audio message as flat.

Its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, said he expected the President to have cautioned Arewa youths against their ultimatum to the Igbo, noting that instead, Buhari simply danced around the issue.

He said, “The statement is so flat; it did not address specific issues on the ground. In view of what is going on in the country now, I would have thought he would have appealed to those, who are issuing notices to quit against some other tribes, to desist from doing such a thing.

“He was talking about reckless speeches. What constitute reckless speeches? I think he should have been more specific in terms of what we are facing now because the country is under stress.”

Odumakin berated the President for speaking in Hausa in the recording, saying that was not good enough.’’

He contended that there were many non-Hausa Muslims.

“It’s like the Acting President (Yemi) Osinbajo addressing the nation in Yoruba because he is a Yoruba man.

“Addressing the nation at this time in Hausa does not bring inclusiveness. I don’t think it’s good enough for the President of a multi-ethnic nation to have made a national address in the language spoken by a section of the country,” he said.

