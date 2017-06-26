Read Why Wife Kills Husband | Photos

A married woman has left many bewildered after she set herself, her husband and their house on fire over a disagreement. The man died from serious burn injuries after his wife set him on fire because he demanded for a divorce.

Srey Mao, 28, and her husband Ma Yingfen, 51, from Hong Kong, had been arguing before the incident. On Tuesday afternoon they argued again and she stormed out and bought 10 small bottles of petrol.

She set herself on fire at around 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Boeung Keng Kang II commune area in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Her husband was badly affected by the fire which burnt their apartment.

Firemen rescued the couple from the burning apartment on the 4th-storey of the block. They later confirmed that Mr Yingfen died of his injuries in hospital while Srey Mao remained in hospital.

According to police, one of the neighbours who works as a motorcycle taxi driver saw the woman return to the room with five litres of petrol.

He told officers she “looked angry” and had “lost control” while the landlord had been trying to throw her out for several days.

The woman is currently being treated for her injuries and her condition is critical.

Even if she leaves the hospital alive, she could spend the rest of her life in prison. Result of anger!

Source: Naijaloaded

