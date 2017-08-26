Why I’m Against Restructuring of Nigeria – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has distanced himself from the clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria by some section of Nigerians.

Obasanjo, who faulted the call said what Nigeria needs now is not restructuring of the country but that of individual mentality.

He made his stance known on the sidelines of the African Leadership Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The former President said Nigerians should restructure their minds before calling for restructuring of the country.

Obasanjo said Nigerians’ focus should be on how to include everyone in a nation that is already well endowed.

He said, “We have to restructure our mentality, we have to restructure our minds we have to restructure our understanding of Nigeria, what country do we want and if we decide on what country we want, how do we get that country, all hands on deck.

“How do we get inclusive, how do we get every Nigerian feeling a sense of having a stake in the country.”

(Tori)

