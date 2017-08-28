Morata inspires Chelsea to victory against Everton

Chelsea FC recorded their second win of the season after putting a fantastic performance against Everton, Fabregas broke the dead lock from Alvaro Morata’s instinctive knockdown, ending a smart move that began with a quick free-kick.

Morata’s thumping header doubled Chelsea’s lead before the break, the Spaniard gleefully finishing from Cesar Azpilicueta’s perfect cross.

Everton did not get a sight of goal until Sandro’s poor scuffed shot was deflected wide shortly after the break, a move that was only started by Azpilicueta’s mistake.

In truth, Chelsea really ought to have scored more; Victor Moses shot straight at Jordan Pickford when played through, and Pedro drove just wide after nutmegging Gylfi Sigurdsson on the edge of the box.

According to BBC Sports, the Toffees, playing their third tricky away game in seven days, have now failed to win in their past 23 league matches at Stamford Bridge.

For Chelsea, this was the perfect follow-up to last weekend’s impressive victory over Tottenham at Wembley.

After suffering a shock defeat by Burnley on the Premier League’s opening weekend, Chelsea needed a performance that was more in tune with the home form of last season’s title win.

They got it. Right from the outset there was an intensity to their passing, movement and pressing that was only matched by the animated Antoino Conte’s cajoling on the sidelines.

Everton, perhaps fatigued having followed their draw at Manchester City on Monday with Europa League progression at Hajduk Split on Thursday, could not hold them back for long.

Morata was the only Chelsea player on the pitch who had been slow to make an impression, but he reacted impressively, after Ashley Williams blocked his initial pass, to set up Fabregas perfectly for a richly deserved opener.

The former Real Madrid striker looked to be struggling with the physicality and pace of the opening stages, but in scoring his header he became the first player in Premier League history to both score and assist a goal in each of his first two home games.

The reigning champions of England’s top division have never lost their opening two home fixtures of a top-flight season, and by the time Morata was roundly applauded as he was replaced by Michy Batshuayi, Chelsea were heading for a straightforward victory.

Source: ( PM News )

