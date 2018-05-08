Entertainment, Gossip

Denrele Edun causes controversy as he finally admits his s3xuality

TV personnel Denrele Edun has identified with the feminine folk causing quite a stir on the internet after referring to himself as a woman.



The University of Lagos graduate whose sexuality has been a thing of major discussion due to his cross dressing nature raised curious brows with the declaration.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Denrele Edun has referred to himself and four other women in the picture as “five beautiful ladies“.

In the picture, Denrele was with some four beautiful female Nollywood actors on the set of a new movie.

The statement had however made many to conclude that Denrele might be gay afterall if he calls himself a woman.

Before now, Denrele had been given the benefit of doubts considering his art and career but with this statement, looks like the half Nigerian half India Denrele has pitched his tent with the female folks.


