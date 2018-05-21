Metro News, Trending

‘God made you like that and loves you like that’ – What Pope Told Gay man

Juan Carlos Cruz, a victim of clerical sexual abuse has said that Pope Francis told him that God made him gay and that his sexuality “does not matter.”

Cruz, a key whistleblower in Chile’s most famous case of clerical sex abuse had spent three days with Pope Francis at the Vatican in April, where he discussed his sexuality and the abuse he suffered at the hands of a Chilean priest.

Describing his encounter with the Pope to CNN, Cruz said: “You know Juan Carlos, that does not matter. God made you like this. God loves you like this. The Pope loves you like this and you should love yourself and not worry about what people say.”

The teaching of the Roman Catholic Church, is very clear about homosexuality and the pope’s words to Cruz is contrary to those teachings.

