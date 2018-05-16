News

‘I Beg My Husband For Sex, Sometimes He Gives Me Half Chop’ – Mother Of 5

A woman from Anambra state is in lament as she accused her husband of beating her, cheating on her and not even being able to make love to her without her begging. The distraught mother of five children who also alleged that her husband beat her even during her pregnancy – said her husband intimidates her and she can’t even talk back at him.

She said her husband dates married women in their compound and even in their street and that now she wants to leave the marriage.

Her story is detailed below as shared by DPA.

 

Source – Nationalhelm


