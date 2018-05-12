Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th May

Punch

When Corporal Tumba Garba (retd.) joined the Nigerian Army on July 21, 1965, two years before the start of the civil war, he had no idea he would become a driver to the top brass in the military, some of whom later went on to become the country’s heads of state.

Vanguard

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that never again will unscrupulous politicians be allowed to shut down courts in the state as the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi did for three years.

The Sun

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has vowed that he will not allow Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and others in the newly formed Coalition of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the State destroy the party just like they did with other parties.

Thisday

Twenty-four hours ahead of his scheduled return from London, United Kingdom, where he had gone for a four-day medical trip, President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country yesterday evening in a manner that took many by surprise.

Daily Times

A pastor’s wife, Mrs Uzoamaka Ibeneme, on Friday, lost her 21-year-old marriage, when an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, dissolved the union on grounds of adultery.

Guardian

Nigeria’s minister of health has refused to criticise the country’s president’s preference for seeking medical attention in the United Kingdom.

Daily Trust

The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee and Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura has rolled out conditions delegates for tomorrow’s APC governorship primary must fulfill to be allowed to vote for their choice candidates just as he promised massive security within and outside the venue of the exercise.

Tribune

Offa community in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State has offered to build a N400 million police barrack as part of measures to ensure security of lives and property in the town.

The Nation

For helping the federal government rake in N13.8 billion from tax evaders,14 whistle blowers have been rewarded with the sum of N439.276 million.