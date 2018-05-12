Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th May

Punch

Buhari could spend five hours on a bottle of soft drink –Garba, ex-driver

When Corporal Tumba Garba (retd.) joined the Nigerian Army on July 21, 1965, two years before the start of the civil war, he had no idea he would become a driver to the top brass in the military, some of whom later went on to become the country’s heads of state.

Vanguard

Rivers Courts shut down: Wike blames APC, Amaechi

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that never again will unscrupulous politicians be allowed to shut down  courts in the state as the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi did for three years.

The Sun

I won’t allow you destroy APC, Okorocha tells Araraume

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has vowed that he will not allow Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and  others in the newly formed Coalition of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the State destroy the party just like they did with other parties.

Thisday

Buhari Returns 24-Hour Ahead of Schedule, Readies for 2019

Twenty-four hours ahead of his scheduled return from London, United Kingdom, where he had gone for a four-day medical trip, President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country yesterday evening in a manner that took many by surprise.

Daily Times

My wife had sexual affair with Bishop, deacon – Pastor cries out

A pastor’s wife, Mrs Uzoamaka Ibeneme, on Friday, lost her 21-year-old marriage, when an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, dissolved the union on grounds of adultery.

Guardian

Why Buhari seeks medical treatment abroad – Health Minister

Nigeria’s minister of health has refused to criticise the country’s president’s preference for seeking medical attention in the United Kingdom.

Daily Trust

Ekiti APC primary: Al-Makura promises adequate security

The Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee and Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura has rolled out conditions delegates for tomorrow’s APC governorship primary must fulfill to be allowed to vote for their choice candidates just as he promised massive security within and outside the venue of the exercise.

Tribune

Offa robbery: Offa constructs N400m police barrack

Offa community in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State has offered to build a N400 million police barrack as part of measures to ensure security of lives and property in the  town.

The Nation

FG pays 14 whistleblowers N439m

For helping the federal government  rake in  N13.8 billion from tax evaders,14 whistle blowers have been  rewarded with the sum of N439.276 million.

 


