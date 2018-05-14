Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th May

The Nation

Ekiti 2019: Fayose, Fayemi in war of words The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has accused the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi of rigging the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary held last Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed the belief that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s track record in Ekiti State would bolster his chances at the forthcoming governorship election.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has been commended for his efforts in tackling killings and other cult related crimes in Rivers State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State has won 17 of the 23 local government chairmanship and councillor elections which were held last Saturday while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in four local government areas.

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun of plotting to derail the party.

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Sunday, distanced herself from a statement credited to her, saying that she never said ‘yesterday’s scavengers are today’s saints’.

David Esosa Ize-Iyamu, visionary of the Youth Revolution Movement (YRM), is a firm believer in the social mobilisation of Nigeria’s vibrant youth population to evolve a Nigeria where everything works.

The APC local government congress in Langtang South Local Government area of Plateau State was on Saturday postponed following a violent clash between supporters of Governor Simon Bako Lalong and the minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung.

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has given his voice to the crisis in the Oyo State Chapter of the APC, calling on members of the group within the party called, Unity Forum, to bury the hatchet, forgive perceived shortcomings and cooperate with Governor Abiola Ajimobi.