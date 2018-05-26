‘Nigerians will have swollen pockets if money diverted under GEJ is distributed’ – Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, has taken another swipe at ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Oshiomole’s latest criticism came on Friday while addressing APC leaders in Edo.

He said if the money allegedly diverted under the Jonathan-led regime is shared among Nigerians, everyone would be “rich”.

The former labour leader said there is a need to constantly reiterate that the 16-year reign of PDP “plunged Nigerians into poverty”.

Oshiomole added that the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari has been making efforts to “pull us out of that hole”.

Oshiomole said ;

“It is our task as party activist to painstakingly explain to our people in the rural areas to understand who dug the hole that led to what we are experiencing today as a nation and the effort by Pres. Buhari to gradually pull us out of that hole to the surface and begin to push and uplift us upward to that level in which every Nigerian will have to say I am a proud Nigerian.

Poverty is not an act of God, it is the result of our economic history. And when you look at how much was stolen under the watch of Jonathan as president and the revelations the governor of Gombe state made, if you distribute the kind of money that was diverted under the PDP regime under President Jonathan, to 180 million Nigerians, each of us will have a swollen pocket.

And we must help our people to appreciate that the challenge of rebuilding a house that was rocked beyond foundation, to build a complete new foundation cannot be an overnight work.

What is important is that there is a commitment to refix, and the President has broken new grounds which may not have been amplified to a level that the rural people can see them,”.

📷: Thecable

Leave a Comment…

comments