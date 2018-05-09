No more School Fees: FG declares tuition free at All Federal Universities

According to the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, no federal university should charge tuition fees. The Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the cabinet meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Daily Trusts reports that the minister said the council discussed the school fees being charged by various universities “and noted that as of law, no federal university should charge tuition fees.”

Anwuka, also stated that the council understood that some federal universities charged fees per course unit, saying that the government would investigate and make sure it is stopped. The minister said the National Universities Commission had been directed to clarify and update the council on the matter.

“We understand some universities now charge fees per course unit and we are going to make sure that we investigate that properly and make it stop. “Students can pay other auxiliary fees, but not in excess. Various university councils and management should be able to fix what fees students should pay that is affordable and acceptable to the students. That is the position. “The federal government does not determine fees for private and state universities. It only takes responsibility for fees paid in the federal universities.”

The council has approved the insurance of provisional licence for the the establishment of Skyline University in Kano, the minister noted.