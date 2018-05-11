Gossip

Real Madrid stop negotiations for Robert Lewandowski with Bayern Munich confident he will stay

Real Madrid have stopped negotiations for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to Sky in Germany.



The Polish international has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu this summer but the La Liga side have ended talks with Lewandowski’s agent.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the 29-year-old will be staying with the Bundesliga champions.

He told Kicker: “They do not have to worry about Robert Lewandowski and the relationship with Bayern. We have a very good one.

“We know what we have in Robert Lewandowski. I am very happy that we still have such a long-term contract. [There’s] no need to worry – he will also play next season at Bayern Munich.”

Lewandowski is the Bundesliga’s top scorer this season with 29 goals and has a contract with the Bavarians until 2021.


The future of Arjen Robben is also in the balance with the Dutch winger hesitating over a one-year contract extension as he weighs up his options having received offers from other clubs.

The 34-year-old has been at Bayern Munich since 2009 and Rummenigge is confident of Robben extending his stay at the club.

He told Kicker: “We are handling it in a relaxed way. We know Robben. He’s a proud Dutchman, you have to have patience. We do.”


Bayern will be hoping Robben follows Franck Ribery, who signed a new one-year deal at the club on Monday.

Source: Skysports


