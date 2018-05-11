Trending

UNICAF: $70 Million worth of Scholarships already awarded – Don’t put your future on hold! Apply Now

UNICAF offers one of the most generous scholarship programmes available today.

With the financial support of UNICAF Scholarships and by utilizing the UNICAF state-of-the-art digital learning platform, students in sub-Saharan Africa, and almost anywhere in the world, can have access to internationally recognized higher education.

UNICAF partners with universities in the UK, the US, Europe and Africa to offer online, quality undergraduate and post graduate degrees, to the benefit of thousands of students in Africa and other continents.

The University of South Wales in the UK  

Bachelor’s degree     

  • BA (Hons) Business Studies (Top-up degree)

Master’s degree programmes 

  • MBA – Master of Business Administration
  • MA Education (Innovation in Learning and Teaching)
  • MSc Psychology
  • MSc Public Health
  • LLM Laws

Multi-campus Unicaf University in Africa 

Bachelor’s degrees 

  • BA Business Administration
  • BA Hospitality Management
  • BSc Computer Science
  • BSc Accounting
  • BSc Accounting and Finance
  • BA Economics and Business
  • BSc Finance
  • BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics
  • BSc Electronics Engineering
  • Level 6 Diploma in Accounting and Financial Management

Master’s degrees 

  • Master in Business Administration – MBA
  • MBA Management
  • MBA Finance
  • MBA Oil & Gas Management
  • MBA Management Information Systems
  • MBA Health Management
  • Master of Public Administration – MPA
  • MA Education
  • MSc Organisational Psychology
  • MA Psychology
  • MSc Managerial Psychology
  • MSc Health Management
  • MSc Web Design and Development
  • Master of Laws – LLM

Doctorate degrees 

  • PhD – Doctorate of Philosophy
  • DBA – Doctorate of Business Administration
  • EdD – Doctorate of Education

If you wish to learn more about the UNICAF Scholarship Programme or the available study programmes, please visit www.unicaf.org

 


