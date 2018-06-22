Beggar hides $27,225 in artificial leg

The Dubai police have arrested a beggar with Dh100,000 of cash concealed in his artificial leg. After the anti-begging campaign launched on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, Dubai Police said they arrested an Asian man in his sixties, who was found begging in Al Quoz area after the Dhur (midday) prayer.

It was gathered the Police officers only found Dh25 at first, but upon further inspection, officials found that Dh45,000 in cash and bank notes of various currencies were concealed in his artificial leg. In total, the beggar was found with the possession of Dh100,000 (equivalent to $27,225) in cash, according to Sky News Arabia.

The beggar was also found to have entered the country during the holy month of Ramadan on a visit visa. The police have notified the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs about the company that had issued the visa to him, so that legal action can be taken against it.

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police for criminal investigation, said the Asian was among the 243 beggars rounded up as part of the police’s anti-begging campaign, of which 107 were women. Out of the arrested beggars, 195 came on visit visas, while the rest had valid residency visas.

This isn’t the only time a beggar have been found with so much cash. Few months ago, a disabled beggar was found to have carrier bags full of cash and nearly $1.5 million secretly stashed in the bank.

Cops made the shocking discovery when they arrived to investigate the death of Fatima Othman, 52, in Beirut, Lebanon. Officers found two plastic carrier bags stuffed with bank notes worth the equivalent of $4389.

But they were even more surprised when they found a deposit book for a local bank. When they looked inside they realised it contained a further $1,491,866 in savings. Police spokesman Joseph Musallem said there was nothing suspicious about the death and that Ms Othman had simply died of a heart attack.