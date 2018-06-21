Betway Rewards Customer with All-Expense Paid Trip to Watch Nigeria in Russia

Sports betting giant Betway has announced the winner of its Passport to Russia promotion. The winner, Adewunmi Adebesin, secured an all-expense paid trip to Russia for 2 with tickets to watch Nigeria’s Super Eagles play Argentina live in their last group game.

“I never imagined I’d be selected as the winner to go and watch Nigeria play in Russia. I mean I place regular bets with Betway and all but I just didn’t think I would win.” Said Adebesin. “Not only do I get an all-expense paid vacation for me and a good friend of mine but I also get to watch Nigeria and Argentina and Messi play live! Big shouts to Betway for this one”

Betway is best known for their sponsorship of the English Premier League’s West Ham United, the UK Premier League Darts and the UK Snooker Championships. Although the provider has only recently entered the Nigerian market, they have not done so quietly, offering countless promotional events and awarding millions in giveaways.

“Passport to Russia is just the first of many giveaways that Betway will be offering fans over the course of the football action in Russia.” said Lere Awokoya, Betway’s Country Manager in Nigeria. “Our Cup Calendar Challenge promotion has just launched offering daily deals to customers throughout the tenure of the World Cup. We also look forward to seeing a winner of our Choose Your Champion campaign at the end of the World Cup which asked customers to predict accurately the World Cup winners from group stage all the way to the final and win N300 million ”

Betway, the flagship brand of the Betway Group is one of the world’s largest betting companies.

