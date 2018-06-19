Events in Nigeria, Trending

Digital Finance: See How To Benefit From The New Economy

The world never stops evolving and this is very evident in the systems of payment from barter system, to gold, to coins, to paper money, to cheque, etc, we have seen the various generational transformations of the concept of money and now comes another evolution which is the cryptocurrency.

In the words of Pastor Favor Sunano, CEO of GS Insider, “Cryptocurrency is taking over as a worldwide legal tender. And it is wiser now to get on board; because if you miss the opportunity, then you should just wait for rapture”. So here’s the biggest opportunity to get involved and start a profitable business in digital money minting.

Attend the Digital Finance Conference this Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Protea hotel, Ikeja, to learn much more. To register for free text your name, email, and location to: 08033854195; or use this link: https://bit.ly/2HMVM8O. You can also register at the venue, for free.


