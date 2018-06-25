Indimi Sisters War: Ruky Indimi not involved, confirms Hauwa’s wedding date

Amidst the war going on between her sisters Rahmayi and Hauwa, Rukiyat Indimi-Dantata posted this on her Instagram page few days ago.

The post read:

“My sister’s wedding is next week, I m supposed to be on a diet…”

She seems to indicate that she has no issue with Hauwa’s marriage to Mohammed Ya’Adua, who dated another sister, Fatima.

Recall earlier we had posted the news about the war going on between the sisters.

Hauwa is about to be handed in marriage to Mohammed, a son of the late NNPC MD, Abubakar Yar’Adua, who was once reported to have dated another Indimi sister, Fatima.

According to ThisDay, it is also a known fact that Mohammed went on to date President Buhari’s daughter, Zahra, now Ahmed Indimi’s wife, after he broke up with Fatima. .

Ostensibly, this has created some bad blood among the sisters, as they have been polarised in support for and opposition to the planned wedding which is to take place next week. .

According to the report, indications of an imminent hostility among these siblings emerged in March this year when Hauwa got engaged with Mohammed.

Her engagement did not appear to have gone down well with few of her sisters and the messy affair was taken to Instagram where they threw shades at one another.

