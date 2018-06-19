Sports

Mikel Obi a bad number 10 for Super Eagles – Mourinho speaks on Nigeria’s loss to Croatia

Sequel to the opening Group D World Cup fixed match of the Super Eagles against Croatia on Saturday which ended in 2 to nil, a win against the Nigerian team, Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho has disclosed that Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi is a bad number 10.

Mourinho stated this after Nigeria’s loss to Croatia on Saturday. The Portuguese gaffer, who signed Mikel for Chelsea in 2006 and converted him from an attacking midfielder to a defensive midfield, said Nigeria has lost a good defensive midfielder in the person of Mikel.

Speaking as a World Cup pundit on the Russian TV station, RT, Mourinho said, referring to Mikel: “Nigeria lost a good No.6 to get a bad No.10.”

Mikel has often played an advanced role for the Eagles, while he played a much deeper role for Chelsea successfully for close to 11 years.

The Eagles will face Iceland on Friday needing a win to keep hope alive.


