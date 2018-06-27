News, Trending

MULTICHOICE TO TRAIN 20 FILMMAKERS ANNOUNCES CLOSING DATE FOR ENTRIES INTO MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY ACADEMY

Africa’s leading video entertainment and internet company, Multichoice, has announced a fully-funded 12-month training programme for African filmmakers through the Multichoice Talent Factory Academy.

The fully-funded educational programme aimed at furnishing African filmmakers with the skills to work and innovate in film and television production will be admitting 20 deserving, young, talented people who will be trained for a 12-month period.

The programme will take place at the West African regional MTF Academy based in Lagos, Nigeria and will be overseen by acclaimed local film & TV industry experts.

“The Multichoice Talent Factory academy is the most exciting intervention in the African creative industries to date. There have been trainings on the structure business, distribution and other areas, however this academy offers…” said Ace filmmaker and Director, MultiChoice Academy in Nigeria, Femi odugbemi.

“I urge all current and aspiring filmmakers to take advantage of this huge opportunity provided by Multichoice and apply for the program. It is indeed a huge opportunity to ignite Africa’s Film & Television industry and you don’t want to miss out on this.” He added.

Following the adjudication process, 20 post-school MTF students will be selected to hone their television and film production skills in company of industry experts during the year-long programme that will begin on 01 October 2018.

Entries for the Multichoice Academy close 6pm on 5 July 2018. All aspiring young film & TV creatives can submit their entries on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com before the deadline on Thursday, 05 July 2018.

HOW TO ENTER:

Step 1: Go to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com and register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF website, where you will then click on the ‘Apply’ tab to start the application process.

Step 3: Once the Apply tab opens, fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation (FORMAT: these can be in PDF or Word doc).

Step 4: Click Save and Complete the application process.

Step 5: It’s A wrap! You will get an email in your inbox to confirm successful registration.

Join the MTF social media conversation using the hashtag #multichoicetalentfactory and follow/join:

  • Instagram: @multichoicetalentfactory;

  • Twitter: @MCTalentFactory

  • Facebook: @multichoiceafricatalentfactory


