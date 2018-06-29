Metro News, Trending

Nigerians react to FG’s plan to share $322 million Abacha loot to poor families in 19 states

 

The federal government says it will pay $322 million Abacha loot as cash transfer to poor homes in July, through Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT) to 302,000 poor households in 19 states in July. This was made known at a roundtable on assets recovery organised by the Swiss Embassy on Thursday, in Abuja.

Tukur Rumar of the National Cash Transfer Office (NTCO), said the benefiting households will receive N5,000 monthly and are derived from the National Social Register (NSR) that the 19 states are already on.

The states are: Niger, Kogi, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Cross River, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Anambra and Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in Borno.

Many Nigerians seem very unimpressed with decision – Some were of the opinion that it was just another avenue for people in government to re-loot the funds. While some said it was better the funds are used for developmental project rather than this.

See reactions below


