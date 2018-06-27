Russia 2018: Nigerians crucify Odion Ighalo for causing Super Eagles’ loss

Super Eagles player Odion Ighalo has been blamed by Nigerians for Super Eagles 2-1 loss to Argentina in the last Group D match in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

The Nigerian striker according to Nigerians caused the team a chance to move on to the round of 16. They took to social media to call out the player for missing two good shots at the goal.

See what they wrote;

I can’t even watch Love Island without Ighalo’s stupid face flashing in my head — Jason Bourne🇳🇬 (@_Cxllins) June 26, 2018

I really don't think we were robbed. That ball was clear ball to hand, no intention. It'd be embarrassing for any world class ref to call that a penalty. That being said, let's ask Ighalo about his meeting with Yakubu and how they conspired to roll back the years on us. — Baamofin Lu'Jesha (@O_Nife) June 26, 2018

That Rojo handball is not a penalty. The ball came off his head first. You should be asking Ighalo why he didn't score — Mr MatchMaker (@Tha_Mentalist) June 26, 2018

Musa, Moses and Etebo can come home in aeroplane, the rest should come by bus, iheanacho should trek and Ighalo should not just bother to come at all — Motunrayo (@Motun_rayor) June 26, 2018

Ighalo performed better in Pepsi advert than in the World Cup — DADDY THE FATHER (@SemilooreAkoni) June 26, 2018

I don't think it's a penalty if a player *unintentionally* nods the ball against his own hand. But if you're really looking for something to be mad about, be mad about Ighalo missing that chance after the ball fell to him. Forget this referee talk. — Yomi Kazeem (@TheYomiKazeem) June 26, 2018

When you present him with a clear opportunity to score goal. #NGAARG #ARGNIG Ighalo: pic.twitter.com/5zVCpAZTnQ — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) June 26, 2018

#NGAARG

They sha wanted Messi to qualify, it was obvious in every thing that happened in the match today.

As for Ighalo and Iheanacho you are now on Nigeria hall of shame with Yakubu and one 85 years old man like that. Nice game Nigerians, we keep the passion flowing. — ♚ Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@t_riumphant) June 26, 2018

Odion Ighalo had a terrible game against Argentina. He missed very good chances to score. Since he moved from Watford and became a made in China product, his quality has dropped. — 👑 DaddyMo PhD CEng 👑 (@officialdaddymo) June 26, 2018