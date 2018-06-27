Sports, Trending

Russia 2018: Nigerians crucify Odion Ighalo for causing Super Eagles’ loss

 

Super Eagles player Odion Ighalo has been blamed by Nigerians for Super Eagles 2-1 loss to Argentina in the last Group D match in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday.

The Nigerian striker according to Nigerians caused the team a chance to move on to the round of 16. They took to social media to call out the player for missing two good shots at the goal.

See what they wrote;

 


You may also like

Russia 2018: Odion Ighalo apologises for Super Eagles’ loss

Maradona hospitalized after disrespect to Nigeria during match against Argentina

Nigerians blast VP Osinbajo for tweeting on Nigeria vs Argentina match

Kenneth Omeruo’s wife calls Jay Jay Okocha a mad man following his criticism of the Super Eagles

Hilarious memes mocking Ighalo’s missed chances during Nigeria Vs Argentina game

How Nigerians reacted to Super Eagles’ loss to Argentina

Mikel Obi furious after Super Eagles 2-1 loss to Argentina

Femi Fani-Kayode explains why Nigeria lost to Argentina yesterday

Lagos Rings As MTN Nigeria Closes Its 21 Days Of Y’ello Care Campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *