News Feed, Trending

See ‘the look of love and loyalty’ Buhari gave Abacha in this photo – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for what he termed ‘Buhari ‘s look of love’ for late head of state, Gen Sani Abacha.

Omokri posted the above photo of the late head of state, in company of some people including his wife and President Buhari saying Buhari had no problem being loyal to Abacha, who at the time of taking the photo had late MKO Abiola in his ‘gulag’.

The former aide asked his followers on the Twitter platform where he shared the photo to take  a look carefully and see if Buhari wasn’t looking at Abacha with so much loyalty and love?

See tweet his tweet below

A lot of his followers took turns to bash Mr Omokri saying president Buhari did a  good thing honouring MKO Abiola with June 12th – That Omokri has no argument here.

See how Nigerians reacted


You may also like

THE MOST TALKED ABOUT PARTY IN LAGOS – MOËT GRAND DAY

4 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Skip Breakfast

Back to History: IBB’s Full speech annulling June 12

Three Catholic priests reportedly die after burning shrines in Anambra state

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th June

How Diezani’s 19 US, UK, Nigeria properties we uncovered – EFCC ‎

Spectranet announces Data Bonanza for customers to watch and support the Super Eagles

#ENDSARS: Police IG Bans SARS From Conducting “Stop And Search” Operations

Woman beaten by her Boss for allegedly stealing N2.1m in Edo (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *