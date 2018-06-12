See ‘the look of love and loyalty’ Buhari gave Abacha in this photo – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan took a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari for what he termed ‘Buhari ‘s look of love’ for late head of state, Gen Sani Abacha.

Omokri posted the above photo of the late head of state, in company of some people including his wife and President Buhari saying Buhari had no problem being loyal to Abacha, who at the time of taking the photo had late MKO Abiola in his ‘gulag’.

The former aide asked his followers on the Twitter platform where he shared the photo to take a look carefully and see if Buhari wasn’t looking at Abacha with so much loyalty and love?

See tweet his tweet below

On this 25th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election, I urge Nigerians to study how loyally Muhammadu @Buhari was looking at Abacha. It was the look of love! At the moment this photo was taken, Abiola was in Abacha’s gulag and Buhari was serving him as PTF Chairman! pic.twitter.com/OX5bLq6Ng2 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 12, 2018

A lot of his followers took turns to bash Mr Omokri saying president Buhari did a good thing honouring MKO Abiola with June 12th – That Omokri has no argument here.

See how Nigerians reacted

What has pmb looking at Abacha got to do with Today’s remembrance? Can’t you reason before you post? Stop fighting a lost battle. — DARLINGTON OGHONEMU (@darlimo) June 12, 2018

Mr Omokri, when called to serve your country, it is your right to Heed or Refuse.

You accepted the last President’s call. SOME would say that was one of the Most corrupt Presidencies we have ever had, so based on your argument – You must be Very Corrupt. — Tos!nG (@Atosmania) June 12, 2018