Entertainment, Gossip, News

Sex dolls can now refuse sex if she is disrespected or bored

New upgrade by Dr. Sergi Santos, the creator of Samantha the sex dolls, shows that she can turn down sex if she’s not in the mood or if she feels disrespected.

Santos upgraded the robot at the request of his wife , so it can now shut down if it feels like it’ s being treated inappropriately, reports Independent UK.

The upgrade meant the doll can now enter what is called ‘dummy mode’.

The mode was demonstrated at the Life Science Centre in Newcastle, and it is activated if sensors under skin detect a partner is aggressive or if Samantha is bored by its partner’ s advances .

She even has the ability to say “ No ” if she wants to .

British Sex Doll Brothel Allows Free Testing, sex dolls

Samantha was left “ heavily soiled ” after being presented at a tech fair last year , after people reportedly acted “ like barbarians” towards her .

In theory, the new update will encourage sex doll owners to treat robot woman — and real women — with respect and create awareness about consent.

Samantha does not yet have a release date . But she is expected to go into mass production with the price tag of £3, 600 ( $4, 700) .

The robot has motorised hands , hips and face , and can whisper endearments if properly seduced . She also has ‘ family ’ , ‘ romantic ’ and ‘ sex ’ modes , as well as an ‘ extra naughty ’ level.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerians warn Timaya concerning his own swimming pool

While governors danced at Eagle Square, lives were being wasted – Shehu Sani

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma reacts to his BET Award win

“Dbanj will report the circumstances that led to the death of his son” – Lagos State Police Command.

Lasu student jumps into Lagos Lagoon (video)

Super Eagles photoed training ahead of clash with Argentina

Desperate Politicians behind killings in Plateau – President Buhari

Toyin Lawani recounts how her son almost drowned in her presence, tells Nigerians to stop blaming Dbanj’s wife

Nigerian Lady jailed for cutting her husband’s penis & killing him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *