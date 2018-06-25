Suspected witch taken to court after she ‘fell from the sky’ & landed inside Police Barracks in Delta state (Video)

A woman accused of being a witch has been taken to court in Sapele, Delta state.

According to social media users, the woman “fell from the sky” and landed inside a policewoman’s quarters in Sapele police barracks.

The reports alleged that she confessed to being a witch and that she was on her way to Amukpe, Sapele, to kill one of her brothers named Fregene when she ran out of “fuel” and crash landed in police barrack, Sapele.

During her confession, which was filmed and can be seen below, she said she was coming from Benin to Sapele when she was brought down by the fire of God.

She has now been taken to Magistrate court 1 in Sapele.

Vwamite Benjamin wrote:



