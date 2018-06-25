Trending

Suspected witch taken to court after she ‘fell from the sky’ & landed inside Police Barracks in Delta state (Video)

A woman accused of being a witch has been taken to court in Sapele, Delta state.

According to social media users, the woman “fell from the sky” and landed inside a policewoman’s quarters in Sapele police barracks.

The reports alleged that she confessed to being a witch and that she was on her way to Amukpe, Sapele, to kill one of her brothers named Fregene when she ran out of “fuel” and crash landed in police barrack, Sapele.

During her confession, which was filmed and can be seen below, she said she was coming from Benin to Sapele when she was brought down by the fire of God.
She has now been taken to Magistrate court 1 in  Sapele.

Vwamite Benjamin wrote:

The woman you are seeing here is a witch she was found this morning in a woman police quarter in the sapele police barracks. At the time of filing this information she is already in magistrate court 1 sapele waiting to be arraigned. She confessed to the witchcraft act that she was going to Amukpe sapele to kill one of his brother called fregene that her fuel finished suddenly that landed her on woman police officer yard in police barrack sapele. After arraignment she will taken to the appropriate place to purge her of her witchcraft act.

Watch her confession below:


You may also like

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte calls God ‘stupid’ and a “son of a bitch”

Why Fulani Herdsmen killed Over 86 People In Plateau – Miyetti Allah

Olusegun Obasanjo expresses condolences to D’Banj on his son’s death

Plateau Massacre: Miyetti Allah reveals why nearly 200 persons were slaughtered – Nigerians rage

Police promise N1m bounty to anyone with information on ‘masked lady’

Catholic Church suspends ‘rapper priest’ in Kenya

Plateau Massacre: we cannot be in continuous mode of bloodletting, Government needs to be alive – Atiku, Fayose

Plateau Massacre: We will not rest until murderers are served justice – Buhari

Nigerians and celebrities fume as gunmen massacre scores in Plateau state

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *