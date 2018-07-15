Metro News, Trending

15-year-old girl raped by older brother jailed for having abortion

A 15-year-old Indonesian girl has been jailed six months for having an abortion after her brother raped her

According to a court official, the girl was sentenced on the island of Sumatra alongside her 17-year-old sibling, who was jailed for two years for sexually assaulting a minor.

The court official noted further that the girl had an abortion while she was six months pregnant and that her brother had raped her eight times last September.

The siblings were arrested in June after a male foetus was discovered at a palm oil plantation near Pulau village in Jambi province.

According to Indonesian law, abortion is a taboo but if it must be done, only in a situation where the Mother’s life is at stake or certain circumstances like rape.

It notes also that an abortion must be performed by a registered professional no later than six weeks into a pregnancy, and the woman must undergo counselling.

The girl was allegedly helped by her mother who is facing separate charges.


