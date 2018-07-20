Abramovich Gives New Boss Sarri Conditions To Remain Chelsea Manager

New Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri, has been asked by Roman Abramovich to change his habits, the UK Sun reports.

Sarri has been ordered to wear a suit on matchdays rather than his usual tracksuit approach and has also been told to cut out his half-time cigarettes.

The Italian was banned from smoking at Napoli, before he was given a special designated area in the home dressing room.

German club, RB Leipzig, even built him his own smoking area for a Europa League tie last season.

However, Abramovich has ordered Sarri to bring “a British attitude”, if he wants to remain in charge of the Blues.

He has also been told to wear a suit to press conferences.

Sarri began his Chelsea reign this week by apologising for racist and homophobic remarks he made while he was Napoli boss.

Referring to an incident in which he insulted former Manchester City manager, Roberto Mancini in 2016, calling him a f****t, Sarri said: “I am an extremely open person, I do not have these kinds of problems, I hope I will show this when I am working here and living here.

“These mistakes were made, yes, but when someone makes a mistake, he must apologise and accept some allegations can be made by the press.

“More than apologies, I hope you will have the chance to get to know me better and forget about this very quickly.”