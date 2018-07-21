Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ben Bruce blasts President Buhari, says ‘he surrounds himself with failures’

Nigerian business magnate and Politician, Benedict Murray-Bruce has lambasted the people, President Muhammadu Buhari associates himself with.

The Bayelsa East Senator accused the President of being surrounded by people who cannot find an ultimate solution to the end of killings in Nigeria

He tweeted ;

The people you surround yourself with reflect who you are and when I look at the people that President Buhari surrounds himself with, I see a reflection of failure! How can you be surrounded by people who are still ‘cracking their heads’ after three years of killings in Nigeria!

Meanwhile the Senator is also advocating that Nigerians be allowed to vote by SMS in future elections.

The Bayelsa State Lawmaker is advocating this method as a means to help check electoral malpractice following the fallout from Saturday’s election in Ekiti State. (Read more here)

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Jealous teenager stabs girlfriend to death, dumps corpse by roadside

57-year-old Singer, Salawa Abeni says – ‘Men still pester me for love’

Man kills mother over N20,000 pocket money in Lagos

Celebrities live fake lives because of fans–Saidi Balogun

Video: Falz – Child of the World

Fraudsters using my name to extort money from people cause me a lot of pain – Tope Alabi

Epic reply lady gave Twitter user who wouldn’t mind his business

Angry Woman sets house on fire because she was not invited to a party (Photo)

New Music: Jhybo – Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *