Trending

Ben Bruce Says Voting Should Be By SMS; Nigerians React (Photos)

Ben Bruce, founder of Silverbird group and Bayelsa East Representative in the Senate, proposed that voting system in Nigeria should be by text so as to prevent rigging.

According to Sen. Ben Bruce:

“There are 100 million phone lines in Nigeria. Almost every Nigerian adult has a phone. All mobile lines are registered by the NCC, which captures names personal details, photos and finger prints of registered owners. Why can’t we vote by text? It will end Ekiti style vote buying”.

How well would this affect the credibility of elections?

See screenshots of Nigerians reactions to this proposition below;


You may also like

Beauty queen sentenced to death for stabbing lover 25 times

EXPOSED: Nigerian Agency Spent N5.7bn On DSTV Subscription, Fuel Allowance

Celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon, Dr Bumbum arrested over death of patient

Lekki Doctor who slapped and flogged Nurse has been charged to court

Twitter Appoints Okonjo-Iweala to its Board of Directors

PDP Threatens to Pull out of 2019 General Elections

Nigerian billionaire,Tonye Cole leaves his wife dazed with their 23rd wedding anniversary gift (Photos+Video)

Three-month-old baby put under trailer’s wheel to be crushed, rescued

‘you extort your members to spend on your concubines – Lauretta Onochie drags Apostle Suleiman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *