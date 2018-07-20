Ben Bruce Says Voting Should Be By SMS; Nigerians React (Photos)

Ben Bruce, founder of Silverbird group and Bayelsa East Representative in the Senate, proposed that voting system in Nigeria should be by text so as to prevent rigging.

According to Sen. Ben Bruce:

“There are 100 million phone lines in Nigeria. Almost every Nigerian adult has a phone. All mobile lines are registered by the NCC, which captures names personal details, photos and finger prints of registered owners. Why can’t we vote by text? It will end Ekiti style vote buying”.

How well would this affect the credibility of elections?

See screenshots of Nigerians reactions to this proposition below;