CPC: WhiteHouse Apple Cider Launched, As Stakeholders Seek Ways to Curb Drug Abuse

In furtherance of its stance to promote healthy living, Pharmacy Plus Ltd is deepening the delivery of healthcare products to Nigerian homes with the launch of WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar.

The launch formed part of the activities at the 37th annual national conference of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) which attracted participants- Community Pharmacists from several parts of the country.

In the course of the deliberations, Pharmacy Plus Ltd unveiled WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar and communicate its benefits to the delight of participants at the conference.

Chief Operating Officer, Pharmacy Plus Ltd, Chukwuemeka Obi stated that Apple Cider Vinegar is an ancient folk remedy, and has been used for various household, natural health remedies and cooking purposes. He further said that the WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar have been in existence since 1908 is very popular among the natural health community because of its acclaimed benefits, which includes weight loss, reduced cholesterol, skin rashes, lower blood sugar levels and improved symptoms of diabetes, amongst others.

“WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar is a widely accepted drink in the United States owing to its long standing tradition of serving American homes with their brand of organic, raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar with “Mother” since 1908.

“Through this launch, we’re keen on making WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar the choice health drink for health conscious Nigerians considering the numerous benefits to be derived from the product”.

WhiteHouse Apple Cider Vinegar comes in three sizes of 500ml, 1000ml and 2L, and is available at all leading pharmacies nationwide”.

The deliberations featured contributions from Community Pharmacists who converged on Benin, the capital of Edo state to harp on abuse of drugs and medications and its attendant harmful effects.

Participants offered suggestions on dissuading people from engaging in drug abuse, with the young and old not exempted from the pangs of the disturbing trend.

Leading the discussions, Chairman of ACPN, Dr. Alkali Kelong appealed to stakeholders to support collaborations and stringent measures to curb medicine abuse in Nigeria.

He said, “As the technical group of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, we’re miffed by growing cases of drug abuse in the country. Youths are the major culprits of this act as they throw caution to the winds just to satisfy their dangerous obsessions as against healthy living”.

“Thus, we selected this theme to bring to the forefront challenges of addressing drug abuse. Through collaborations among stakeholders and more stringent measures, we can curb drug abuse to the barest minimum in Nigeria”.