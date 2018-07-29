Trending

Homeless Man Gets Multiple Job Offers after Photo of him Handing out his Résumè on a Highway Went Viral

An homeless web developer named David Casarez has landed multiple job offers after totting a hand written cardboard advertising his resume on a highway median.

According to the New York Post, Casarez dressed up in a shirt and tie and carried a hand-written cardboard sign saying:

“HOMELESS…….“HUNGRY 4 SUCCESS. TAKE A RESUME.”

Casarez told The Post:

“I’d been living in my car for more than a year. No one was hiring. I had an interview with Apple in January, but the job was filled internally.”

Speaking on his decision to carry a cardboard and hand out a stack of his resume, he said:

“It was basically a make-or-break moment. I wanted to keep my head up high, keep looking forward and see what opportunity would come next.

“I was thinking you know, like this was like my last stop. If this didn’t work, I’d go back home and give up on my dream.”

After he had been standing on the high way median for a some hours, a driver stopped and asked if she could take his picture and post it online and Casarez agreed.

She shared the image via Twitter saying:

“Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out!”

 

-BellaNaija

