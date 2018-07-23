I have sex with cows because girls can give me HIV – Man

A 29-year-old man who escaped lynching after he was mobbed by residents of Bahati, Nakuru, Kenya, has claimed that he engages in sex with cows because he is scared of getting infected with HIV.

John Mwaura who was caught while engaging in the unnatural act with his neighbour’s cow whose compound he sneaked into, confessed that it was the fifth cow he has had sex with. It was gathered that the owner of the cow had gone to the farm to harvest her crops, but came back and found the man zipping up his pair of trousers. She attacked him with blows, stones, and sticks, leaving him with critical injuries.

“It is not my first time. I have had sex with four other cows in Ndunduri and Wanyororo. I am pleading for mercy,” he said.

“Don’t kill me…let me surrender my piece of land to pay for the cow,” Mwaura said.

“I always have sex with the cow whenever I feel like because I fear girls might infect me with HIV.”

After being pressed further, Mwaura confessed that the neighbor’s cow was not his first.

“It is not my first time. I have had sex with four other cows in Ndunduri and Wanyororo. I am pleading for mercy,” he said.

The man who disclosed that he has a high sex urge, was asked to compensate the woman with another cow by the villagers who said it was a taboo for the defiled animal to remain in the compound.

It was gathered that Mwaura was whisked to Wanyororo police station, where he is expected to be questioned before he is charged.

Before this report, the police in Niger State, Nigeria had apprehended a teenage boy, Kabiru Idi, for having sex with a goat. His arrest was aided by a secret information offered to the law enforcement agents. It was gathered that the suspect had engaged in the act twice so far.