I’m appalled! Dino Melaye blasts police for saying no report was made as regards his kidnap

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to claims his brother, Moses Melaye didn’t report to police but called Senator Ben Murray Bruce, who invariably reported on Twitter.

The senator who says he spent 11 hours in the wilderness, was reportedly kidnapped on his way to court in Lokoja.

The Nigeria police yesterday claimed it received no complaint about the reported abduction of the senator.

In a statement on Thursday night, titled, ‘Re: Case of Purported Kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye Today, 26th July, 2018’, Public Relations Officer of the police force, Mr Jiomoh Moshood said no police station or division had received any complaint or report “of the kidnap of Senator Dino Melaye from any of his family member, friend, associate or staff to indicate that the Senator has been kidnapped”.

Mr Melaye shared a photo of a statement his brother, Moses wrote in a police station in Abuja, says he is appalled that police claimed no report was made.

One is appalled that police will deny the reportage of my attack by my brother yesterday morning. This is the statement of my brother. pic.twitter.com/SawEHikWaS — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 27, 2018

See some reactions

