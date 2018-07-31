Meet The Girl Who Has Extra Arms Growing Out Of Her Chest. (Viewer’s Discretion)

A teenage girl has a “parasitic twin” growing out of her chest, complete with two extra arms and fingers. Now 14-year-old Veronica Cominguez from Iligan City, in the Philippines, is finally going to get the help she needs.

She was born with surplus limbs and an oblong-shaped torso which belonged to a parasitic twin which did not develop properly.

The extra parts continued to grow and Veronica even cleans her living ”twin” and cuts their finger nails for them.

Locals have now raised money for her to fly to neighbouring Thailand for an operation to remove them.

Veronica said: ”When I was little, I thought it was just a foot but as I grew up, it became bigger.

”It’s heavy, it limits my movement. It keeps swinging. My dress often gets wet.”

Veronica’s mother, Flora Cominguez, said their family has a history of twins.

She was not able to see a doctor during her pregnancy but knew she was having twins – and even named both.

Flora said that Veronica’s navel would always get wet because of the liquid that comes out of it.

According to Veronica’s doctor, the extra limbs can be removed through a simple operation.

The local government office in her village, which has her under its welfare care system, said she is due to fly to Thailand in the coming weeks.