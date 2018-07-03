Sports, Trending

Mikel Obi is a legend!!! Nigerians hail him for playing against Argentina even after his father was kidnapped

Nigerians are hailing Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel for his patriotism after he played against Argentina knowing his father was being held for ransom. Mikel said he didn’t tell the Coach or anyone at the Nigerian Football Federation, so they don’t get distracted. Pa Michael Obi was rescued on July 2, nearly a week after he was kidnapped.

Many of them took to social media to praise Mikel, calling him a true hero. See reactions below;

 


