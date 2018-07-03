Mikel Obi is a legend!!! Nigerians hail him for playing against Argentina even after his father was kidnapped

Nigerians are hailing Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel for his patriotism after he played against Argentina knowing his father was being held for ransom. Mikel said he didn’t tell the Coach or anyone at the Nigerian Football Federation, so they don’t get distracted. Pa Michael Obi was rescued on July 2, nearly a week after he was kidnapped.

Many of them took to social media to praise Mikel, calling him a true hero. See reactions below;

So Mikel Obi was called four hours before the Nigerian game against Argentina about his father’s abduction by kidnappers. Still played his heart out in that⁠ game, even with a wrist injury. I’ve got so much respect for this man. He’s the definition of a leader 👑 pic.twitter.com/znV0S2dsKZ — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) July 3, 2018

A true leader. It’s what captains do. Your crew first, no matter what. More power to your elbow John Mikel Obi. ❤ pic.twitter.com/SkMg7yoP2r — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 3, 2018

Mikel was representing Nigeria while his dad was abducted in Nigeria? Wow! That is hard for me to fathom. To think that he even had to play a game while injured. That’s worthy of a national honour by all accounts. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 3, 2018

Signed for Chelsea instead of Man Utd because the future of 3 other Nigerians depended on it. Paid bills for the Nigerian Olympic team in 2016. Played against Argentina even though his dad had been kidnapped. If Mikel Obi ever decides to run for Office, I will campaign for him pic.twitter.com/ELnj0ItveW — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 3, 2018

Mikel was playing with a wrist in cast & a father kidnapped when some people were praying for Argentina to beat Nigeria so that they can win GOAT arguments. It might be in doubt if Messi & Ronaldo are GOAT but not you guys. You are Sokoto Red Bororos.😁😁 — Babanla (@biolakazeem) July 3, 2018