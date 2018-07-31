Politics, Trending

Mixed reactions trail Saraki’s defection to PDP

Senate President Bukola Saraki has finally dumped the after the ruling All Progressives Congress for his former party, the People’s Democratic Party after ‘extensive consultations’. There have been speculations that Saraki will leave the ruling party this week, and news of his defection today may not have come as a surprise to many.

The Senate president noted that he could not longer stay in APC because of some internal element and hence his defection.

While I take full responsibility for this decision, I will like to emphasise that it is a decision that has been inescapably imposed on me by certain elements and forces within the APC who have ensured that the minimum conditions for peace, cooperation, inclusion and a general sense of belonging did not exist,” Saraki said.

“They have done everything to ensure that the basic rules of party administration, which should promote harmonious relations among the various elements within the party were blatantly disregarded.”

Many have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Saraki’s defection. A good number hailed the senate president for granted decision while some others say, Saraki’s movement is selfless.

See reactions below


