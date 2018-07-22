Trending, Uncategorized

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd July

Punch

Juicy carrots: APC dangles automatic tickets before aggrieved senators, Reps

The All Progressives Congress has offered its aggrieved National Assembly members automatic tickets in their constituencies in a last-ditch effort to stop the impending defection of the lawmakers from the party.

Vanguard

2019: I don’t foresee light at the end of the tunnel ‘ Balarabe

Alhaji Balarabe Musa is a former governor of old Kaduna State. The veteran politician of leftist tendency, in this interview, bares his mind on the state of the nation.

ThisDay

After a String of Governorship Losses PDP Resolves to Change Name

In a move widely believed to be pre-emptive and designed to prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from exploiting issues from the recent political realignments in the country

Guardian

Lagos spends N1.8b on bursary, scholarships

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, told GBENGA SALAU, that the state government remains committed to the payment of bursaries and award of scholarship to indigenes of the state.

The Sun

2019 tears Kaduna APC apart

The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to throw away the baby with the bath water. God gives power. It is apparently clear that with our exit, APC has lost power in Kaduna, come 2019.”

The Authority

Police roll out standard operating procedures for SARS operatives

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said the Nigeria Police has designed a Standard Operational Procedure, SOP, for operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to help reform its activities.

Daily Trust

2019: 8 PDP governorship aspirants opt for consensus to unseat El-Rufai

No fewer than eight governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State have agreed to come out with a consensus candidate for the 2019 election.

Leadership

I am Successfully Single Dino Melaye

nator Dino Melaye, is popularly known for his array of cars and dress sense. In this interview with BODE GBADEBO, he reveals that he is successfully single and talks about other personal things about him that may not be known.

Premium Times

Ex-House of Reps members decamp from PDP to APC

Two former members of the House of Representatives on Saturday decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom state.


Tags

You may also like

Woman Becomes A Millionaire After Bank Mixes Up Her Identity

2019 Election: Atiku Declares Presidential Bid, Accuses Buhari Of Bloodshed (WATCH VIDEO)

#BankWars: Nigerian Banks are Fighting on Twitter, and It’s the Most Hilarious Thing You’ll Read Today!

‘270 Shops Destroyed, Properties Worth N70M’ Lost As Fire Guts Jos Terminus Market

Prophet in Police Net after Failing to Resurrect Corpse

See The Way Fraudsters Are Using To Scam Nigerians Through POS Machines

Nigeria Air: Man Buys The Domain Names, Put Them Up For Sale At ₦24 Million Each

Huge crowd attend PDP mega rally in Adamawa

Nigerian man outsmarts FG, asking for N48m to sell domain names for “Nigerian Air”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *