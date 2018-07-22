Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd July

Punch

The All Progressives Congress has offered its aggrieved National Assembly members automatic tickets in their constituencies in a last-ditch effort to stop the impending defection of the lawmakers from the party.

Vanguard

Alhaji Balarabe Musa is a former governor of old Kaduna State. The veteran politician of leftist tendency, in this interview, bares his mind on the state of the nation.

ThisDay

In a move widely believed to be pre-emptive and designed to prevent the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from exploiting issues from the recent political realignments in the country…

Guardian

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, told GBENGA SALAU, that the state government remains committed to the payment of bursaries and award of scholarship to indigenes of the state.

The Sun

The reconciliation being embarked upon by the All Progressives Progress (APC) is too little and it is coming a little too late because in Kaduna, the people have decided to throw away the baby with the bath water. God gives power. It is apparently clear that with our exit, APC has lost power in Kaduna, come 2019.”

The Authority

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Mr Haliru Gwandu, said the Nigeria Police has designed a Standard Operational Procedure, SOP, for operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, to help reform its activities.

Daily Trust

No fewer than eight governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State have agreed to come out with a consensus candidate for the 2019 election.

Leadership

nator Dino Melaye, is popularly known for his array of cars and dress sense. In this interview with BODE GBADEBO, he reveals that he is successfully single and talks about other personal things about him that may not be known.

Premium Times

Two former members of the House of Representatives on Saturday decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom state.