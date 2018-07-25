Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th July

Punch

Kebbi State Police Command has paraded a herdsman, Babuga Kuaara, who allegedly killed a police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached to Kaoje Police Division in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Vangaurd

A pro-democracy group, Democratic Alliance for Good Governance, DAGG, has condemned yesterday’s siege on the residences of Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, by the Police and other security forces.

The Sun

Doyin Okupe has advised and cautioned Nigerians to put away tribal or religious sentiments in choosing the country’s next president.

Daily Times

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice as well as total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

ThisDay

The Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has asked the outgoing Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, to set aside the June 2018 federal allocation of N5.52 billion for the payment of salaries and other entitlements of workers.

Guardian

Daily Trust

The Niger State Coordinator of Buhari Support Group (BSG), Alhaji Umar Shuaibu Suleja, has turned down request by members of the group and some APC members from Zone B to represent them at the Senate next year.

Tribune

THE Federal Government has declared 25th July of every year as Diaspora Day, specifically to recognize and appraise Nigerians in the Diaspora on their contributions to national development.

Leadership

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that the success of the state team at the just concluded World School Debating Championship at the Czech Republic, shows that the reform in the education sector is bearing fruits.

The Nation