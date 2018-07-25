Trending

Nigerians May Not Enjoy Stable Power Supply In Next 5 Years

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has disclosed that inhabitants of Nigeria may not have stable power supply in the next five years except the challenges confronting the sector are addressed.

Mr Sunday Oduntan, the Executive Director, Research and Advocacy of ANED disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, there are challenges inhibiting power sector efficiency and they include liquidity gap of N1.3 trillion, lack of improved generation due to mismatched electricity pricing.

“Lack of much needed investment in transmission and distribution network and rising energy theft among others.

“Except these challenges are addressed, we may not have stable power supply in the next five years,’’ he said.

Oduntan said that the illiquidity in the sector must be prioritised because the sector could not afford to collapse.

“If the power sector collapses, many banks will collapse because in 2013 during privatisation, only one Distribution Company obtained foreign loan, others took loans from local banks in dollars.

“Privatisation was based on 30 per cent equity and 70 percent loan.

“The model was borrowed from New Delhi, India and it is working as we speak. If it is successful in India, why is it not working in Nigeria,’’ he added.

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

Saraki’s Invitation: Nigeria’s Law Not For The Poor Alone – Presidency

Lagos Police Ban Officers From Patrolling Without Uniform And Use Of Commercial Buses

‘Honour our Invitation or we’ll Force You’ – Police to Saraki

Sterling Bank Apologises for Social Media Post Shading Competitors

FG postpones date for maintenance of 3rd mainland bridge

Reno Omokri weighs in on 4 things that happened in Nigeria Today

Man with huge boobs finally finds a way to hide it from showing through his clothes (video)

19-year-old girl and friend planned her kidnap to scam her father of N600k in Lagos

Man shares how he almost got hypnotized and duped in Computer Village

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *