Nigerians react to Sokoto massacre, as President Buhari begs for patience

About 50 people were gruesomely murdered in villages around Gandi in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State on Tuesday according to latest reports. President Muhammadu Buhari, while reacting to attack, condemned the act saying he will spare no effort in stopping killings in the country.

Buhari said his administration will not allow any group of barbarians and criminals hold the country hostage and destroy life without consequence – Ensuring Nigerians that “and we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks.”

The president’s statement on Wednesday, he added, “I wish to assure all Nigerians that their security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment. I appeal for your patience while my security teams crack their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence.”

See reactions

Bandits have moved from Zamfara to Sokoto State, killing the district head of Tabani in Rabah LG & about 70 others

A new Islamic terrorist group called Hakika is gaining grounds in Adamawa & Nassarawa

But FG deployed 30,000 police personnel to Ekiti State — CAPTAIN (@PaulUtho) July 12, 2018

Inalilahi Waina illahi Rajiun..unknown Gunmen Just Kill my father, the district head of Tabani town, Gandi of Rabah Local Government Sokoto and about 45 people.. May they Gentle Soul rest in peace… I have lost the last man… — Aliyu ibrahim (@Aliyuibnibrahim) July 10, 2018

The attacks and massacre in sokoto state stands condemned.Everything should be done to bring the perpetrators of that heinous act to https://t.co/SibWjrIrTr deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) July 12, 2018

https://twitter.com/AbangMercy/status/1017321210642911232

These days the killings are done in tens or hundreds, not 1 by 1. Sokoto – 40, Taraba – 50. This week alone. Just you kill 90 people in 2 days and we are not at war. How many people died this month in Syria and Afghanistan combined? How did Nigeria degenerate to this ? — nkiruka omorotionmwan (@NOmorotionmwan) July 11, 2018

Another 32 killed in Sokoto and Buhari pleads for patience! Patience on the part of the dead, killers, the relatives of the dead or all Nigerians? At what point will our President take responsibility? — CSJ (@censoj) July 12, 2018