Metro News, Trending

Nigerians react to Sokoto massacre, as President Buhari begs for patience

About 50 people were gruesomely murdered in villages around Gandi in Rabah Local Government of Sokoto State on Tuesday according to latest reports. President Muhammadu Buhari, while reacting to attack, condemned the act saying he will spare no effort in stopping killings in the country.

Buhari said his administration will not allow any group of barbarians and criminals hold the country hostage and destroy life without consequence – Ensuring Nigerians that “and we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks.”

The president’s statement on Wednesday, he added, “I wish to assure all Nigerians that their security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment. I appeal for your patience while my security teams crack their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence.”

See reactions

https://twitter.com/AbangMercy/status/1017321210642911232


You may also like

Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Neighbor Over N80,000

Nigerian man breaks his son’s head with a hammer, for operating his phone at Night

Reno Omokri reacts to “Small girl big God” debate

Hollywood set to make 2 Movies out of Thai Cave Rescue

Irate Mob beat day-light out policeman for shooting man’s leg in Delta

Associating with and dating Yahoo Boys is the fastest way to lose your lives – Police Spokesman

Ekiti: PDP reacts to Drama, says APC plans to forcefully takeover Ekiti

James Ibori’s older brother, dies 4 months after he married a much younger bride

Horror As Girl, 14 Is Gang Raped Twice By Two Groups Of Men In Two Days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *