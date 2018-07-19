Player Sent Off After Showing One Of Football’s Dirtiest Tackle Of All Time

Bryan Melisse was shown a straight red card for a shocking kung fu kick tackle on an opponent in Champions League qualifier in Hungary. European minnows have already begun their new term with Champions League qualifiers. Clubs all over Europe are hoping to get into the Champions League proper.

However, Luxembourg outfit F91 Dudelange’s quest for Champions League football is officially over following a two-legged defeat.

The Luxembourg outfit crashed to a 2-1 defeat in Hungary, confirming their exit from the competition – with no help from their French defender. Heading out 3-2 on aggregate and with the second leg in stoppage-time, Melisse let his frustration get the better of him.

Defender Melisse drop kicked an opposition player deep into injury time with his side trailing. Needless to say, the referee brandished a straight red card.

Opposition players, naturally, were angry with him, confronting Melisse who then hurled some abuse to the dug out.

Coaching staff eventually escorted him off the pitch.

Hungarian club MOL Vidi FC advanced to the next round and keep their hopes of Champions League football alive.