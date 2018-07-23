President Donald Trump Issues A Stern Warning To The President Of Iran

Donald Trump sends strict warning to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stating clearly that he would face strict consequence if he keeps threatening the United States.

Rouhani has over the past few months after President Trump withdrew from the Iranian Nuclear deal continually expressed his displeasure with the actions of the United States against the deal it broke in 2015.

However, during a short briefing with Iranian diplomats, Rouhanni cautioned president Trump that “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars”, “Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret.”

Trump who wasn’t feeling the needless threats by Rouhanni took to his twitter page to issue a stern warning of the consequence of making continuous hostile threats: “NEVER EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”

The heated exchange of words between President Trump and President Rouhani was due to the United States Withdrawal from the international deal meant to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear program and issued order to increase American sanctions.

