Princess Shyngle gets death threats for shading single female celebrities

Ghana based Gambian Actress, Princess Shyngle earlier today shaded female celebrities above the age of 30 who are not married.

She has now taken to Instagram to mention she has been receiving death threats because of what she said.

Princess Shyngle who took to her Instastories to make the revelation also mentioned that she is not shaken by any of the threats she has received so far.

Shyngle also went on to say some other people threatened to have her deported to The Gambia. She says she’s waiting for them; giving them her location, that she wants them to own up to their threats, calling them the The Ghana Threat Association.

She wrote:

“Omg my dm is popping even death threats all cuz I said celebrities ain’t getting married na wa.”

Read her posts below:

