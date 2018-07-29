Metro News, Trending

What Buhari will do for Igbos – Adesina

 

Spokesman of president Muhammadu Buhari,  Mr Femi Adesina has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government has a lot in store for Igbos before it leaves office.

Adesina said this while representing Buhari at the inauguration and flag off of a 5.5km road attracted by Dr. Alex Otti, the 2015 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and built by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at Isieketa community in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Adesina stressed that Buhari’s administration, would do all to ensure the infrastructural deficits were tackled.

“One thing that is dear to the heart of President Buhari is infrastructure; roads, railway, power, etc.

READ  27-year-old Trader Jailed 27 Years For Kidnapping

“Nigeria has a lot of deficits in infrastructure and President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to reverse that deficit.

“We will see that by the time this administration ends Igboland will never be the same again. Igbo will be far better beyond where it has ever been before.”

 

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


You may also like

God has removed sand from our garri – Lai Mohammed

Angry Youths Attack Police Station, Set Vehicles Ablaze In Zamfara

Homeless Man Gets Multiple Job Offers after Photo of him Handing out his Résumè on a Highway Went Viral

“‘Small Girl Big God’ Is Another Name For Runs Girls; I Prefer Being Called A Bitch” – Nollywood Actress Ify Adibeli

Popular Owerri pastor, accused of defiling young girls and engaging in threesome with them

Facebook’s Stock Drop was the Biggest Loss in Stock Market History

NAFDAC Destroys Expired, Fake Products Worth N650m

“Accept hardship as price for building a new Nigeria” – Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola

Linda Angela Igwetu, female corper who was shot dead by police in Abuja gets buried (photos)

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *