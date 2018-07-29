What Buhari will do for Igbos – Adesina

Spokesman of president Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government has a lot in store for Igbos before it leaves office.

Adesina said this while representing Buhari at the inauguration and flag off of a 5.5km road attracted by Dr. Alex Otti, the 2015 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and built by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at Isieketa community in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Adesina stressed that Buhari’s administration, would do all to ensure the infrastructural deficits were tackled.

“One thing that is dear to the heart of President Buhari is infrastructure; roads, railway, power, etc.

“Nigeria has a lot of deficits in infrastructure and President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to reverse that deficit.

“We will see that by the time this administration ends Igboland will never be the same again. Igbo will be far better beyond where it has ever been before.”