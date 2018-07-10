Metro News, Trending

Why it looks like Kemi Adeosun forged her NYSC certificate

Although the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, actually applied for exemption certificate from the scheme, and promised to investigate the allegations of forgery, Nigerians have continued to ask questions.

Since the case of Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery came to public notice, many Nigerians have wondered why the Finance Minister has not deemed it necessary to give a statement regarding the issue. A lot of people have argued that Adeosun’s silence on the matter has left room for too many speculations that could tarnish her image.

The topic which is still a hot topic across different social media platforms has left users arguing whether NYSC may want to take the fall for the Minister or whether Premium Times(who broke the news) is hellbent on damaging Adeosun’s image and why the judiciary should step up and see to it that news firms are prosecuted for ‘gutter’ journalism.

However in all of these, the question is, why has Adeosun not said anything about the scandal, and if it is false, why isn’t she threatening legal actions yet?

See these reactions from two Twitter users


