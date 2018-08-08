2018 UTME highest scorer from Borno state gets scholarship from Gov. Shettima (PHOTOS)



The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the names of five candidates with exemplary performance in the just concluded 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board said Galadima Israel Zakari from Biu in Borno State, who sat for the examination in Ogun, scored 364 to emerge overall best candidate.

Subsequently, Governor Kashim Shettima on Tuesday, August 7 hosted Galadima in his office in Maiduguri.

He also awarded five years University Scholarship to Galadima who has already secured an admission at Covenant University, Enugu.

The governor said:

It will be my greatest honour to host Nigeria’s JAMB King, Galadima Israel Zakari and his mother in my office tomorrow. Galadima is that young Bornoan (from Biu local government area) who has made us very proud by coming first nationwide after scoring 364 in the 2018 JAMB examination. I am this great son of Borno. He deserves to be celebrated.

See more photos below:

Meanwhile, JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Sunday, August 5 in Abuja said Adekunle Jesufemi from Ogun State who sat for his examination in Abeokuta scored 358 to come second and the third position went to Alikah Oseghale from Edo State who sat for the examination in Ekpoma with a score of 357.

The fourth is Ademola Adetola from Ogun State who sat for the examination in Lagos with a score of 355.

While Akinyemi Paul from Ogun state, who wrote his examination in Lagos, Ape Moses from Benue who wrote the examination in Makurdi and Obi-Obuoha Abiamamela from Rivers who wrote the examination in Port Harcourt came fifth with a tie score of 354.”

Dr Benjamin said that the information became necessary to put the records in proper perspective following a circulated misinformation in some quarters.

According to him, the attention of the board is drawn to publications that Ape Moses from Benue came top in the entire exercise.

The report, he said, was untrue and incorrect. However, Moses with 354 score was the highest scorer from Benue State and the entire North Central.