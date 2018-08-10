Uncategorized, Viral

56-year-old ‘Sexy Grandpa’ with 22 kids, 21 baby mamas, 1 Grand child trends (Photos)

56-year-old ‘Sexy Grandpa’ with 22 kids, 21 baby mamas, 1 Grand child trends (Photos)An Instagram user, tagged ‘The Sexy GrandPa‘ is trending online for the right reasons and giving Irvin Randle who was dubbed #MrStealYourGrandma a run for his money, with his dreadlocks and physique.

The Sexy Grandpa with his hunky figure, said to be 45-year-old, has 22 kids (12 girls and 10 boys) with 21 baby mamas. He is also a proud grandfather of one.

Below are more photos of him:

Few years ago, Irvin Randle also didn’t ask to be famous. Until the end of June 2016, he was just an elementary schoolteacher in Houston, Texas.

READ  #BBNaija: Anto Clears The Air On Interest In Miracle And Tobi

Admittedly, he was a particularly well-dressed schoolteacher, who’s been “dressing pretty swagger and pretty trendy all my life,” he says.

Then one of his Facebook friends asked if he could repost photos of Randle to Instagram, and Randle’s life changed overnight.

Randle’s pictures received 37,000 likes in less than an hour. His daughter called him from California to tell him he was trending on Twitter. He didn’t know what “trending” meant.


Tags

You may also like

Tiwa Savage Angry With Tekno and Ciara’s Blatant Rip Off Of Her Song ‘Before Nko’

Joselyn Dumas Reveals That She dated Fellow Actor, John Dumelo For 2yrs

“You couldn’t cut the pepper,” – Nigerian man decries his girlfriend’s inability to fry egg properly (Video)

Alex signs endorsement deal with ‘Eye Doctor Limited’

Banky W releases new song to celebrate marriage, reveals the story behind the video (Watch)

“Nwa Baby is trash” – Nigerians react to Davido’s latest song on social media

Health minister visits man who developed leg injury years after trekking from Yola to Abuja to honor Buhari

Nigerian school girls win gold in World technovation challenge in the US

45-year-old s3xy grandfather with 21 baby mamas and over 20 kids go viral online (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *