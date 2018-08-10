56-year-old ‘Sexy Grandpa’ with 22 kids, 21 baby mamas, 1 Grand child trends (Photos)

An Instagram user, tagged ‘The Sexy GrandPa‘ is trending online for the right reasons and giving Irvin Randle who was dubbed #MrStealYourGrandma a run for his money, with his dreadlocks and physique.

The Sexy Grandpa with his hunky figure, said to be 45-year-old, has 22 kids (12 girls and 10 boys) with 21 baby mamas. He is also a proud grandfather of one.

Below are more photos of him:

Few years ago, Irvin Randle also didn’t ask to be famous. Until the end of June 2016, he was just an elementary schoolteacher in Houston, Texas.

Admittedly, he was a particularly well-dressed schoolteacher, who’s been “dressing pretty swagger and pretty trendy all my life,” he says.

Then one of his Facebook friends asked if he could repost photos of Randle to Instagram, and Randle’s life changed overnight.

Randle’s pictures received 37,000 likes in less than an hour. His daughter called him from California to tell him he was trending on Twitter. He didn’t know what “trending” meant.